Two dead in separate shootings as murder count climbs to 48

TWO men are dead after separate shootings in the capital less than a week apart, pushing the country’s murder count to 48 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

The latest shooting happened near a liquor store in the Delaporte area off West Bay Street yesterday.

Police said they received reports of the incident shortly after 1pm.

Officers initially told reporters at the scene that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two men known to police.

However, in a later press release, police said two men were inside a business establishment when two masked gunmen forced their way in and opened fire.

One of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and later died in hospital.

The second victim was shot in the left shoulder and arm. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

The Delaporte shooting was the second violent incident reported yesterday.

About an hour earlier, police said a 44-year-old man was shot during an armed robbery behind a business establishment on Rosetta Street.

Police said the victim was standing in the area when two men approached.

An argument broke out and one of the suspects opened fire before fleeing the scene along with his accomplice.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police also confirmed the death of a 71-year-old man who was shot on Wednesday.

The victim was reportedly sitting inside his vehicle near his Wilson Tract home preparing to leave when a purple vehicle pulled up. A gunman got out, opened fire and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Investigations into these incidents are continuing.