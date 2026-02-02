Allied health workers: Three years and still no recognition

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

ALLIED healthcare workers say they have spent three years trying to secure formal union recognition while payroll problems and staffing shortages strain operations across the public health system.

Bahamas Allied Healthcare Workers Union president Krista Burrows said the organisation is registered, has more than 100 paying members, and has met with senior government officials, yet remains without official recognition from the Public Hospitals Authority.

She spoke at a press conference on Friday where several unions addressed outstanding overtime payments and labour concerns affecting healthcare staff.

She said the lack of recognition has left her union outside formal lines of communication, despite public statements suggesting management has been engaging unions.

“I understand that the managing director has said that she has reached out to all unions. However, I have not received any communication from her,” Ms Burrows said.

Instead, she said, she has had to rely on other union leaders for updates that should come directly to her.

“I am going on what I am hearing, or making contact with the union presidents to get information, which should not be, because I represent whether they acknowledge me or not,” she said.

Ms Burrows said her union attended the press conference primarily to support nurses over unpaid overtime, but stressed that allied healthcare workers are facing similar pressures.

“Due to the lack of staff, it is creating a problem within the hospital, so we depend on overtime,” she said.

She pointed to conditions at the accredited laboratory at Princess Margaret Hospital, where certified staff are required across multiple sections.

“You have one and two people working one section, and the lab comprises 12 or 13 sections,” Ms Burrows said.

She said allied healthcare workers also staff the morgue on weekends and public holidays because of shortages.

Her union represents workers in laboratory services, ECG, pharmacy, X-ray and biomedical services.

Ms Burrows said she has met with senior government officials to resolve the recognition issue, without success.

“We have also met with the Prime Minister, we’ve met with the Minister of Health, and we have met with the chairman of the PHA board and to date nothing,” she said.

While she welcomed a recent circular indicating overtime payments would be made, she said the absence of direct communication continues to create uncertainty.

“It isn’t a matter of whether we believe it will be paid. It’s when,” she said. “And because you’re not communicating with this union, we’re having a major problem.”