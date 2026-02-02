Arctic blast leaves Nassau’s most vulnerable shivering

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

COLD winds that sent wind chills plunging into the 30s left some of the country’s homeless huddled in abandoned buildings with nothing more than thin sheets — and in some cases, nothing at all — to fight off the bitter air.

As near-record low temperatures gripped the islands, Bishop Walter Hanchell and volunteers from Great Commission Ministries spent the weekend criss-crossing communities, delivering blankets, hot meals and clothing to people sleeping on the streets and to low-income families struggling to keep their children warm.

“Many of them had no blankets, most of them only had sheets, and some had absolutely nothing,” Bishop Hanchell said as he drove through New Providence distributing supplies. “And we met some people living under an awning of a building.”

He said many of the people they encountered were either battling mental health challenges or were pushed onto the streets by financial hardship. While shelters exist for temporary accommodation, he said there are no facilities specifically designed for people actively living on the streets.

About 150 people had been helped by yesterday, he estimated, a number that included families living in poorly sealed homes where cold air poured through broken windows and gaps in doors.

“A lot of them have these homes where the windows can't shut down properly, so all that air comes right into the house, and that's not good,” Bishop Hanchell said.

He said one distressed mother called the organisation to say she had no blankets and was wrapping her children in thin sheets to keep them warm.

In a Facebook post, Bishop Hanchell said the organisation’s male homeless shelter, Hope House, is at full capacity and urged greater attention to be paid to people living on the streets.

“Most people don't give a hoot about these people, including some of our civic, religious and spiritual leaders and their followers, but I thank The Most High God for those among us with compassion and love for our fellow men and are prepared to help the downtrodden, poor and hurting among us,” he said.

“We have some fine pastors, business persons and government officials who truly care about the poor and show this by supporting agencies like Great Commission Ministries, that cater to the poor and homeless.”

Bishop Hanchell said he plans to establish a safe house to provide shelter, food and access to medical and psychological assistance for people living on the streets.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology said an arctic cold front linked to a deep Atlantic low-pressure system swept across the country over the weekend, bringing strong gusty winds, scattered showers and dangerously rough seas.

Wind chills dropped into the mid-30s across the Northern Bahamas and the mid-40s in the Northwest Bahamas. Gale-force winds were expected to ease first in the Northwest and Central Bahamas as temperatures gradually rebound.