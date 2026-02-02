Colours and culture on display at 2026 Junior Junkanoo on Bay Street

THE thunder of goatskin drums and cowbells belonged to children on Thursday night as Bay Street filled with colour, rhythm and raw talent for the annual Junior Junkanoo parade.

From tiny pre-schoolers wobbling under bright crepe paper to towering senior school costumes that lit up the route, the next generation of Junkanooers put on a show that drew loud cheers from parents, teachers and onlookers packed along the sidelines.

In the pre-school division, One on One danced its way to first place, followed by Refresher for Kids in second and Coconut Grove in third.

The primary school contest was won by Eva Hilton, with Uriah McPhee second and Carlton E Francis third after a lively showing that kept the pace high from start to finish.

Among the junior schools, C H Reeves took top honours ahead of T A Thompson and H O Nash, with crisp choreography and energetic rushouts that drew some of the loudest applause of the night.

The senior school division delivered some of the most elaborate presentations. R M Bailey captured first place, with Government High second and C V Bethel third after a fiercely competitive showing.

In the all-age category, Anglican Central Education secured first place, followed by Windsor School in second.

Scotiabank was the title sponsor of the event.