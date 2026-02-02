Court cuts sentence for ‘prolific’ indecent offender

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Court of Appeal reduced a three-year prison sentence imposed on a “prolific offender” for indecent assault, ruling that the maximum penalty was “manifestly harsh and excessive” despite his record.

Mario Roker had pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting an 18-year-old woman at her workplace at Prince George Wharf on February 16, 2025, by squeezing her hips without consent around 4.45pm.

He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity on February 21, 2025, and accepted the prosecution’s facts. In mitigation, he said he had been speaking with the woman and did not realise the contact would be interpreted in that way.

The magistrate described him as a “prolific offender” and imposed the maximum sentence of three years under the Sexual Offences Act, noting he had received six months’ imprisonment in September 2024 for a similar offence.

The Court of Appeal held that while a custodial sentence was justified, Roker was entitled to a reduction for his guilty plea. Prosecutors conceded a discount was appropriate.

The court quashed the three-year sentence and substituted two years and six months, effective February 21, 2025. The court noted there is no remission for good behaviour.