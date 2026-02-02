Davis ‘disappointed’ by nurses’ industrial action

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Brave Davis said he was “disappointed” by nurses’ reaction to the overtime pay crisis, insisting the government moved quickly once it became aware that the Public Hospitals Authority had exhausted its overtime funds.

The issue has rattled the public healthcare system after unions warned nurses and other staff not to work beyond their scheduled shifts until outstanding overtime payments are made, saying frontline workers were being punished for what they called mismanagement.

“You know, it's disappointing," Mr Davis told reporters. "When I think what this government, this administration, and me in particular, recognising the value of nurses, recognising the sacrifices they make, and also recognising the fact that we are under siege by other jurisdictions to lure them away from their home jurisdiction."

“We have been doing our best to ensure they're properly compensated. And if they look at where they were when I came into office, where they are now, as far as salary is concerned, that should tell them how I think about them and how I value them. I just asked them to look at that in respect to this issue of overtime.

“It only came to our attention within the week, and within that week, we made the arrangements to pay them.”

The crisis escalated after a January 13 internal PHA memorandum said that overtime payments would no longer be processed unless first approved by the managing director’s office. Union leaders said the directive effectively blocked overtime pay and disrespected staff already stretched thin by shortages.

Consultant Physicians Staff Association president Dr Charelle Lockhart warned nurses are leaving “in droves” because they feel overworked. Bahamas Nurses Union president Muriel Lightbourn and Bahamas Public Service Union president Kimsley Ferguson urged members not to work beyond their shifts until payments are made.

Mr Davis said trust was central to the dispute.

“I mean it was unfortunate, because they have to trust me, and if they don't trust me, then the question is, trust goes both ways," he said. "I want to trust them, but they have to demonstrate that they trust me too. They work their over time.”

He added: “I'm not someone who believe that government should rob their citizens, nor do I believe their citizens should rob their government. They said they will be paid and the funds were made available for them to be paid, and yet they still they took action. I'm disappointed by that.”

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville has questioned why the government was not alerted sooner that the PHA had run out of overtime funds, suggesting a breakdown in communication. He said the delay in payments is serious and that meetings have been held with PHA officials to resolve the matter.