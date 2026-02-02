Gibson: 'Pay overtime to nurses now and stop the ‘spinning’

Nurses taking industrial action over unpaid overtime could receive partial overdue payments today, according to Frazette Gibson, FNM Candidate for Central Grand Bahama Constituency, who said she had learned of the development from nurses who were tired of empty promises and countless excuses.

"I call on the government to do right by these dedicated, overworked, and committed health care professionals and patients and pay what is owed immediately," she said.

"Rather than perform as a government, this present administration seems consumed with spinning what the last FNM administration did not do. The people voted for this government to be transparent and to deliver.

"Nurses, patients, and the entire Bahamian populace deserve better than spin and delays. Our public health care system is in shambles. The dispute last week led to a mass sick out by nurses, which, coupled with ongoing shortages at the Princess Margaret Hospital, severely affected healthcare services, leaving some patients waiting for hours and forcing others to return home.”

The Bahamas Nurses Union’s (BNU) president is urging the Government to resolve multiple additional grievances, including delayed promotions and “deplorable” working conditions, even as their demands for December overtime pay were being addressed.

Muriel Lightbourn asserted that nurses employed at the Department of Public Health’s clinics have not been receiving timely overtime payments for some months, adding that some are still waiting for compensation for extra hours worked dating back to August 2025.

And, while the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) last week announced that funding for December’s overtime payments had been approved and is in the process of being disbursed, Ms Lightbourn said her members do not trust the PHA.

Government officials have confirmed that Cabinet has approved the outstanding December payments. However, the release date remains unclear, with staff warning they will not work extra hours until the issue is resolved.

The PHA has said disbursements are being processed and discussions will continue in good faith to address outstanding matters.

The disruption hit several hospital operations, including the A&E department, the dialysis and ICU units.