Incumbent Kyle Wilson clinches historic third term at BEWU

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A LEADERSHIP battle inside the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union played out at the ballot box yesterday as incumbent president Kyle Wilson sought an unprecedented third term against his own vice president, Antonio Dean, in a key election overseen by the Department of Labour.

Voting opened at 9am and continued steadily throughout the day, with members filing in to choose between two visions for the union’s future.

Mr Wilson, who has already served two consecutive terms, argued that his record justified a third mandate and pointed to salary increases, new benefits and what he described as a stronger financial footing for the union.

“This would be a record-setting term as the first-ever third-term president of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union,” Mr Wilson said. “I have proven myself year in and year out to be people-oriented, putting the issues first and always willing to stand up for the brothers and sisters of the union whenever there is an issue.”

He said the union had undergone a major transformation during his tenure.

“We have grown from strength to strength,” he said. “We went from being tenants to being landlords, and that is one of the most major turnarounds we have had as a union.”

Mr Wilson also used the campaign to press for greater consultation between government and labour on energy policy, saying union members were often left reacting to decisions made without prior engagement.

“Do not shout at us and do not throw it at us,” Mr Wilson said. “Sit down with the elected representative, explain the ideas and how we can be a part of that vision.”

Mr Dean, meanwhile, framed his challenge around accountability, transparency and long-term security for workers as the country’s energy landscape evolves.

“We want to usher in a new era where the union itself pours back into its people,” Mr Dean said. “Job security is paramount, and we want to know that five, ten or 15 years from now our members are still secure.”

He said members wanted to see tangible returns from their dues through investments and initiatives that would benefit both current workers and future generations.

“He has a different way of doing things, and I have a different way,” Mr Dean said. “We want to keep the tradition, but improve on it and build on what we already have.”

Randall Dorsett, secretary general of the BEWU, said the election was part of the union’s regular three-year cycle and covered several executive and trustee positions. He said the Department of Labour was responsible for administering and counting the votes.

Mr Dorsett said the process was smooth and orderly, with a steady flow of members participating throughout the day.

Polls closed at 5pm, after which ballots were to be secured and counted by labour officials in the presence of observers.



