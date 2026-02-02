Man charged with attempted murder after hospital arrest

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on Friday charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Reno Poisson is accused of attempting to cause the death of Paul NewChurch on January 25, 2025.

His attorney Bjorn Ferguson told the court his client is diabetic and had been in police custody since January 24. He said Poisson was arrested at hospital while seeking medical attention and was not allowed to make a formal complaint against an alleged assailant.

Poisson was not required to enter a plea. Prosecutor Inspector Deon Barr said the matter would proceed by Voluntary Bill of Indictment to be presented on May 21, 2026.

After the hearing, Poisson spoke briefly with family members in court.