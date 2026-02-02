Man fined and ordered to repay $54k in vehicle scam

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Magistrate Abigail Farrington handed the sentence to Jahiem Dixon, citing his early guilty plea, the circumstances of the offences and his expression of remorse.

He was placed on two years’ probation, ordered to wear an ankle bracelet, and must sign in at his nearest police station on the last Friday of each month. He must surrender his passport and cannot leave the jurisdiction.

Dixon asked whether he would be allowed to travel after compensating the complainants. The magistrate initially said no but indicated the issue could be revisited after he told the court he has a son in the United States.

The charges stem from matters involving vehicles and various customers between June and December 2025. Dixon alleged some customers had received their cars.

His uncle appeared in court and proposed a payment plan, offering to pay $3,500 towards the fine on Monday and saying his nephew was “really trying”.

One complainant in court questioned how the money would be repaid.

“I’m interested to know what payment plan, if any, you decide to come up with,” she said. “First of all, I don’t want $500 from you. I want a substantial payment, $20,000. This presented a great lost to me.”

“It sounds like his uncle didn’t know he owe $20,000.”

The magistrate said: “The defendant has gotten money upfront from these persons. It is not fair to them to sit and wait an eternity to get their monies back.”

Dixon must pay $10,000 on or before February 13 and then $2,000 monthly starting in March.

The matter was adjourned to February 13 for Dixon to produce documents showing that some customers received their vehicles.