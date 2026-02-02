Man shot in GB succumbs to injuries in hospital

A 37-YEAR-OLD Seahorse Village man was shot and killed on East Atlantic Drive in Grand Bahama on Saturday night.

Police said officers responded shortly after 10pm to the area near Adventure Way and East Atlantic Drive, where Dirkson Sherman was found with apparent gunshot injuries.

Emergency Medical Services took him to hospital, where he later died while receiving treatment.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.