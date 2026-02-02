PLP scrap convention while they turn focus on election

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis told the PLP’s National General Council yesterday that the party will not hold a pre-election convention this year, arguing that resources are better spent preparing for the general election, The Tribune understands.

The decision sidelines what could have been the only closely watched internal contest — the race for chairman — with long-time incumbent Fred Mitchell not seeking another term and OPM Communications Director Latrae Rahming seen as the favourite to succeed him. Before yesterday, the party was considering hosting a convention this month.

Under its constitution, the PLP is required to host a convention this year, but that requirement does not mandate it be held before voters go to the polls.

Valentine Grimes Sr, a party trustee, defended the move, saying: “We don’t need one. Our leadership is intact and we are prepared to proceed as we are. It’s not an issue of money. We don’t need to have a convention. We will do whatever we need to do to win the next general election.”

The PLP last held a pre-election voting convention ahead of the 2017 general election, when Alfred Sears mounted a leadership challenge against then Prime Minister Perry Christie. Mr Christie won decisively in a contest marked by visible enthusiasm and party mobilisation. Months later, the PLP suffered a sweeping defeat at the polls.