Two men face Supreme Court on major charges

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO men accused in separate violent incidents were sent to the Supreme Court after brief appearances before magistrates on Friday.

In the first matter, a 37-year-old man is accused of attempting to cause the death of a woman during an incident in December 2025.

Caleb Stubbs appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley and was not required to enter a plea to the attempted murder charge in connection with Roselda Davis.

When asked about legal representation, he said he had an attorney but did not see him in court. He appeared confused and told the magistrate he had initially been charged with grievous harm. The magistrate explained that legal review of the evidence can result in a different charge being brought before the court.

The matter was adjourned to May 21, 2026, for presentation of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

In a separate matter, a 39-year-old man appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux charged with manslaughter in connection with the January 24 death of Felix Morley.

Kenneth Farrington was not required to enter a plea. That matter was adjourned to March 30 for presentation of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.