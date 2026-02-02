Watson out as PLP ratify final candidates

By JADE RUSSELL

A BITTER internal fight over Southern Shores ended last night with the Progressive Liberal Party denying ZNS General Manager Clint Watson the nomination and instead selecting Obie Roberts as the party ratified its full slate of candidates for the next general election.

Outside PLP headquarters, horns blared and supporters cheered in the chilly air as incumbents and newcomers were confirmed. But for some aspirants, the mood was markedly different.

The Southern Shores battle had become one of the party’s most tense nomination fights. Last month, a PLP meeting on the issue nearly descended into physical altercations as supporters of Mr Watson and Mr Roberts clashed. Some backers warned they would sit out the election if their preferred candidate was not chosen.

After a brief meeting with the party’s Candidates Committee, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told reporters the committee recommended Mr Roberts, the party’s deputy chairman, and the National General Council accepted that recommendation.

He said there are many roles in governance and described Mr Watson as someone who will be a “prominent player” going forward.

Mr Roberts acknowledged that tempers often flare during nomination battles but said he believes PLP supporters will remain loyal to the party. He recalled that he once sought a nomination in another constituency and was unsuccessful but stayed committed.

The party’s drawn-out ratification process has drawn criticism from some observers who say delays fuelled internal strain. Mr Davis said the process was deliberate, noting that the timeline can seem long or short depending on perspective.

Pressed on when the election might be called, the prime minister told reporters to “read the tea leaves”.

He also said he is not opposed to fixed election dates but suggested that would be a matter for consideration if his administration is returned to office.

Eight newcomers were among those ratified. They include Robyn Lynes for Killarney, Obie Roberts for Southern Shores, Reneika Knowles for Long Island, Paco Deal for Central Grand Bahama, Monique Pratt for East Grand Bahama, Eddie Whann for Marco City and Keno Wong for St Anne’s.

Addressing the challenge of contesting a seat long considered a Free National Movement stronghold, Ms Lynes said: “When you’re going into a strong area, you send a strong woman."

She said she is confident she will win regardless of how the race unfolds.

Senator Randy Rolle was also nominated to contest the newly created constituency of Bimini and the Berry Islands. He said the task ahead is significant but he is ready for the work.

Incumbents ratified included Kingsley Smith for West Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey for Pineridge, Glenys Hanna Martin for Englerston, Chester Cooper for Exuma and Ragged Island and the prime minister for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador.



