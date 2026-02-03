FNM to ratify eight candidates as election race heats up

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement (FNM) plans to ratify at least eight candidates tonight, including Shanendon Cartwright and Carlton Bowleg, who are set for the newly created constituencies.

The Tribune has previously reported that Mr Cartwright, the MP for St Barnabas, will move to the new St James constituency, while Mr Bowleg, previously ratified for North Andros, will contest the Bimini and Berry Islands seat.

The move comes as both parties step up their election efforts.

Party insiders say the group will include a mix of seasoned politicians, but mostly newcomers, such as Jamal Moss for St Barnabas, Janice Oliver for North Andros, and Jay Philippe for Bain and Grants Town.

Other seats expected to be confirmed include Pineridge, Centreville and Long Island.

Party insiders remained tight-lipped on the candidate for Long Island but said Dr Andre Rollins is still the frontrunner.

Sources added that the number of confirmed candidates could change, as discussions continued until late last night.

The FNM has so far ratified 28 candidates, with its most recent slate unveiled in December.

They include party chairman Dr Duane Sands for Bamboo Town, Kwasi Thompson for East Grand Bahama, Michael Foulkes for Golden Gates, Marvin Dames for Mount Moriah, Elsworth Johnson for Yamacraw, Rickey Mackey for North Eleuthera, Senator Darren Henfield for South Beach, and Adrian White for St Anne’s.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) finalised its final slate of candidates on Sunday.