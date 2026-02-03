By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DEANGELO “Ducky” Burrows was shot seven times on a Grand Bahama street Saturday night, wounds his family says suggest he was begging for his life.

The 37-year-old father of two, who lived on Clarke Avenue, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Adventurer’s Way and East Atlantic Drive shortly after 10pm. He died later in hospital, marking Grand Bahama’s first homicide of 2026.

His sister, Desiree Wilson, said hospital officials told relatives that Burrows was shot five times in the lower body, once in the torso and once in the hand.

“For how they described how he got shot, it looked like he was begging for his life,” she said.

Police have said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Ms Wilson said she learned of her brother’s death early Sunday morning.

“I got the news 7am from my neighbour,” she said. “My friend’s husband came to me and asked if I see my brother and if he'd come home that Saturday night. I tell him, ‘No.’”

She said he then told her Burrows was in the hospital and had died. Calls to confirm the news followed.

Ms Wilson said she could not bring herself to go to the hospital to identify his body. Two siblings went instead and confirmed it was him.

While acknowledging that her brother had his flaws, Ms Wilson said nothing justified the way he died.

“My brother wasn't a saint, but he didn't deserve to die the way he did,” she said. “I hope and pray the police officers and the investigator find who killed him.”

She described him as someone who did whatever work he could find to make a living.

“My brother is be on the boat like a fisherman off and on, and he does carpentry here and there, and he wash car, whatever he needs to do to make money, he'll do it if someone asks him,” she said.

Ms Wilson said Burrows was well known in the ‘Back of the Town’ community.

“He always cracking jokes even if he rowing at someone he's smiling in the midst of it,” she said.

Burrows leaves behind two sons. One is expected to graduate from high school next year.

“His birthday is March coming and he didn't get the see his birthday,” Ms Wilson said, adding that the family is struggling to cope.

“The family is taking it hard right now. I am truly proud of myself for not crying in the front of you. It's not been easy at all.”

She said police have met with relatives, but no arrests have been made.

“When we spoke with police, they don't have no specific leads, but they said they know the area where it happened and said they will do their investigation to shake up some stuff,” she said. “So, for this person, whoever did that, I will leave it in the cops’ hands.”