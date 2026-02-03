Man and woman's bail set $100K in $2.6m Bimini drug bust

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and a woman accused in a $2.6 million cocaine bust in Bimini last week were granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Malike Basden, 24, Marie Chenowith, 41, and Michael Roberts Jr, 39, conspired to possess and possessed 342lbs of cocaine on January 24.

Police reports state that officers pursued two men in a grey 33ft vessel in waters off Bimini, which ran aground near the Buccaneer Point Canal in South Bimini around 9pm. Officers reportedly saw the men exit the craft and place two coolers into a black truck, which then fled the scene.

The truck was later recovered at Roberts’ residence and allegedly found with cocaine inside the coolers. Two additional coolers recovered from the vessel also contained cocaine.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $2.6 million.

The accused pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

Bail was set at $100,000 with one or two sureties. As part of their bail conditions, the accused must sign in at the Alice Town Police Station every Monday and Thursday by 6pm.

They must surrender their travel documents and will be fitted with electronic monitoring devices.

The trial is set for May 27 and 28.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson was the prosecutor.