Man gets five years for rifle and ammo stash

A MAN was sentenced to five years in prison yesterday after admitting he had a prohibited rifle and more than 100 rounds of ammunition near his home on Zirconia Court last week.

Dre Harvey, 24, was found with a black Plum Crazy Gen 2 multi-calibre rifle in a black Toyota Aristo outside his residence at 8pm on January 28.

Police also seized 60 7.62 rounds, 39 .40 rounds, 28 9mm rounds, 50 .223 rounds, 100 .380 rounds, 50 .45 rounds, five black extended magazines, a .40 Glock magazine, a .380 magazine and a rifle magazine.

Harvey pleaded guilty before Magistrate Lennox Coleby to possession of a prohibited weapon, six counts of possession of ammunition with intent to supply, and eight counts of possession of a component part of a firearm.

After Harvey accepted sole responsibility, the charges against his co-accused, Dorval Augusman, 54, and Monica Theophile, 40, were withdrawn.

Harvey told the court he found the weapon and ammunition in a bag in bushes after police moved a derelict vehicle from the area, and admitted he kept the items instead of reporting them.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and fined $10,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional 12 months in prison.

Corporal Charlene Johnson was the prosecutor. Keith Seymour represented Harvey, while Bjorn Ferguson represented the remaining defendants.



