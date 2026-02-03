Repeat offender accused of theft at Dr Duane Sands' home

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A REPEAT offender accused of stealing from and trespassing on the property of FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Brunaro Moxey, 34, trespassed onto Dr Sands’ Eastern Road property and stole a $1,000 Microsoft laptop and an RBC chequebook at 2.30am on November 8, 2025.

Moxey pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing and trespassing before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

Inspector Timothy Bain, the prosecutor, objected to the defendant’s bail, citing antecedents of a similar nature.

Moxey was sentenced to five years in prison in 2021 for similar offences after stealing a jacket, $600 Gucci shades and $83 in cash from a woman’s parked car at her Blair Estates home on March 11, 2021.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until he returns for trial on March 17.