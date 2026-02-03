Students strengthen leadership skills at youth governance workshop

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

STUDENTS from across New Providence came together to strengthen their leadership skills and deepen their understanding of governance, civic participation, and national development during the Youth in Governance Capacity Building Workshop.

The workshop brought together a diverse group of young Bahamians representing 16 schools and youth organisations, each demonstrating curiosity, confidence, and a strong commitment to shaping a better future for their communities. Throughout the sessions, students actively engaged in discussions, asked critical questions, and shared personal perspectives on the issues affecting youth and society.

Participants explored key concepts related to good governance, active citizenship, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), gaining insight into how youth leadership plays a vital role in inclusive and sustainable national development. Interactive group activities allowed students to collaborate on leadership strategies and community advocacy initiatives, reinforcing practical skills alongside theoretical knowledge.

Students also learned firsthand how young people can influence decision-making and policy. Youth representatives shared experiences from youth parliamentarian and ambassador programmes, offering real-life examples of how student voices can meaningfully contribute to national conversations and community action.

The workshop emphasised that effective leadership begins with understanding social challenges and having the confidence to advocate for change. Through guided discussions and hands-on activities, students were encouraged to see themselves not just as future leaders, but as current stakeholders with the ability to make an impact.