Two stepfathers remanded for alleged sexual assault of minors

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men accused in separate cases of having sex with their underaged stepdaughters were remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that a 55-year-old man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of a minor, had sexual intercourse with his 12-year-old stepdaughter on January 21 in New Providence. He was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a dependent before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

In the second matter, prosecutors allege that a 39-year-old man had sex with his 16-year-old stepdaughter sometime between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024, in Exuma. He is further accused of raping the same girl when she was 17 on January 18.

He was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a dependent and rape before Magistrate Isaacs.

Neither man was required to enter a plea.

They were informed that their matters would proceed to the Supreme Court through voluntary bills of indictment and were told of their right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Both men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their VBIs are served on April 30.