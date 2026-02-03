Two women charged in $65K Abaco 'Crown land' scam

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO Grand Bahama women have been charged with defrauding 15 Abaco residents of more than $65,000 in cash in connection with the alleged sale of Crown land.

Margaret Mathieu of Freeport and Claudette Doremeus-Petit of Lewis Yard appeared before Magistrate Uel Johnson in Court One, where they were charged with 31 counts of fraud by false pretenses and acquiring proceeds of criminal conduct.

The women are represented by attorney Ernie Wallace.

It is alleged that in Grand Bahama, the women, acting together and with others, committed the offences between June 2021 and August 2025. Prosecutors allege that the accused received a total of 15 cash payments, including the two largest single payments of $21,500 from Carmen Williams and $13,900 from Nikia Adderley.

Ms Doremeus-Petit was also charged separately with abetment to fraud by false pretences.

It is alleged that between January 1, 2024, and August 2025 in Freeport, she aided and abetted Margaret Mathieu in committing fraud by false pretences.

Both women pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutor Corporal 3700 Kenton Smith told the court that the 15 complainants from Abaco were allegedly defrauded of a total of $65,695 by Mathieu and Doremeus-Petit.

On the issue of bail, Prosecutor Smith noted that Ms Mathieu is also facing similar allegations in another court. Given the number of counts and the substantial financial loss involved, he requested that if bail were granted, strict conditions be imposed, including substantial cash or monetary sureties and weekly reporting requirements.

He added that although the defendants reside in Grand Bahama, they have connections outside of the country, and requested that their travel documents be surrendered and that they be prohibited from interfering with witnesses.

In response, Mr Wallace argued that while his clients have French-sounding surnames, they are Bahamian citizens with no ties to any other country. He added that one of the defendants is ill and requires ongoing medication, making the possibility of flight unlikely.

“I am concerned with them being in the cell last night in the cold,” Mr Wallace said, requesting that bail be granted in nominal sums. He described the women as struggling working women who found themselves “in a bit of a tangle.”

Magistrate Johnson granted each woman $20,000 bail with two sureties. He also ordered them to report to the Central Police Station every Monday before 6pm and to surrender all travel documents in their possession.

Trial was set for June 8 through 11.











