'Uber coming' despite taxi union resistance

A BUSINESSMAN says he is bringing Uber to the country despite resounding opposition from the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union.

Mac Macklin told The Tribune he is in advanced discussions with Uber’s corporate headquarters in the United States and expects to finalise arrangements for his company to act as a local operating representative for the platform.

But The Tribune understands that no agreement has yet been executed between Mr Macklin’s company and Uber, and no launch date has been announced.

Despite this, Mr Macklin described a system in which drivers would be paid directly by Uber into their bank accounts, operate under existing government fare structures and use app-based bookings, GPS tracking and flight-tracking technology to reduce idle time and eliminate cash transactions.

He said only drivers with valid taxi plates, insurance and licences from the Ministry of Transport would be eligible and that the platform would initially launch with 30 to 40 drivers.

Mr Macklin said he held multiple meetings with the Taxi Cab Union and its executive, but described the proposal as a “hard sell” among members.

“We were prepared to work with the registered union members first,” he said. “But participation in a union is not a legal requirement to operate a taxi in The Bahamas.”

He said the project will now move forward using licensed drivers outside the union.

“There are hundreds of drivers out there who are not part of the union but are legally licensed,” he said. “Nothing about organising them into a platform like this is illegal.”

He said the platform would follow government-set taxi fares and not undercut existing pricing.

“We adhere to the pricing system that the government set,” Mr Macklin said. “There is no discounting or undercutting. The rates remain the same.”

“These people are trying to run a 1960 system when the world is so far ahead with technology,” he added.

However, the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union said it has already put the proposal to its membership and rejected it.

Union president Tyrone Butler said the idea was “soundly rejected” after being presented to drivers.

“We entertained it, but it’s not something that people are open to at this time,” Mr Butler said. “Uber was willing to use the services of taxi drivers, and even that didn’t find favour with our members.”

Mr Butler said the model is not workable under current laws and insurance requirements.

“In The Bahamas, the ability to do that is not where it needs to be, because you can’t use your private vehicle to transport persons,” he said. “You, as a private citizen who has a vehicle that has regular passenger insurance, you cannot use that vehicle. Only a public service vehicle that carries a certain liability can do that.”

He said drivers operating outside those requirements, described as “hackers”, have been reported by the union.

Mr Butler also said many taxi drivers have developed their own mobile apps offering similar services.

“Taxi fares are regulated by the government. They set the rate, not the taxi driver,” he said.

“A lot of people seem to think that because you get a ride share, in most cases it’s cheaper,” he added. “The person doing the ride share, they don’t have to carry any liability. For them, anything, even if it’s ten dollars, that’s more than perhaps what they would have got.”



