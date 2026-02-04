ALICIA WALLACE: Celebrate. Remember. Get to work.

FEBRUARY is recognised as Black History Month in the US.

Dr. Carter G. Woodson founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History—now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH)—in 1915. In February 1926, the historian started Negro History Week. In 1976, the week was expanded to the entire month of February, and President Ford issued a message of observance that was continued by subsequent presidents of the US.

In 1986, Congress passed a law recognising February 1986 as National Black (Afro-American) History Month and calling on the president to issue a proclamation encouraging people to commemorate the month with relevant activities. Black History Month is widely celebrated, even beyond the geographic borders of the US, and is seen as a time to learn about the past, acknowledge the progress made, and enjoy the art created by black people.

Many of us have to work through the complicated process of unlearning years of inaccurate history lessons to understand the reality we are living today. We reject the false claims of a genocidal man as a “discoverer,” and the suggestion that there was a “good” kind of slavery or enslaver. We challenge the misconception that racism does and cannot exist here, in The Bahamas, because it’s a majority black country. We refuse to dodge the discomfort of conversations about race and the ways black people have been and continue to be oppressed.

This requires a different understanding of our history, human rights, the struggle for liberation, and our responsibilities to one another.

During the holidays, people are interested in giving. Donations go up and there is more care for people in need. January can be a difficult month, as people try to recover from overspending in December. Black History Month comes right in time for everyone to start thinking about and being more attentive to the needs that exist all around us. It’s a good time to be intentional in the ways we spend our time and engage with people. As far as we have come, we have quite a distance to go. Racism is still a reality, and it can be internalised. We are called to support one another, to celebrate each other’s wins, to collectively envision a world of equality, and to work together to achieve it.

The work we have to do is collective. It cannot depend on any individual. We are called to build movements. In order to do this, we have to know the path that our ancestors took. We have to be familiar with the tools they used and how they may or may not work today.

We have to build community and value the knowledge, skills, and perspectives that each person brings. We have to be prepared to take strong, clear positions, stand in the face of opposition, and demand justice. The discomfort of the oppressor cannot move us. We must be resolute.

Our collective liberation demands that we acknowledge our differences and understand what they mean for the way we show up in movements and live our lives. To be black and to be woman, to be black and to have a disability, to be black and to experience poverty, to be black and to be LGBTQI+, to be black and to be an immigrant all affect the ways we are perceived and treated by others. Our difference cannot be ignored, even as we focus on our shared identity, shared struggle, and the liberation we march toward.

This month, we can connect with one another, read together, enjoy the music and visual art we have created, organise ourselves, and build communities that form movements, drive change, and create an equitable world.

Recommendations

Women’s Wednesdays: Feminist Standards for Governance in Education. As a part of a series of workshops to develop a people’s agenda for 2026 to 2031, Equality Bahamas is hosting a session focused on Education, at 6pm today. Be at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas on West Hill Street to discuss issues in this thematic area, identifying the root causes, the responsible parties, and the actions we need to talk to solve them.

To register and see the remaining Feminist Standards for Governance session on a range of themes including Environment and Labor and Economy, go to tiny.cc/feministstandards.

The showing on Thursday, February 19 is already sold out, so purchase tickets online or at the box office as soon as possible.