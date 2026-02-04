Driver of crashed gov’t truck still under probe one month later

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

MORE than a month after a government-issued truck was captured on video speeding, swerving through traffic and crashing into other vehicles before driving off, police are still investigating the matter.

Police Liaison Chief Superintendent Sheria King said the driver, a government employee, was issued a Notice of Intended Prosecution as the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Traffic Division continues its probe.

She said an internal investigation is also underway within the relevant ministry, but declined to say which ministry employs the driver.

The incident surfaced in late December when a video spread across Bahamian social media showing a white Toyota truck bearing government plates seemingly striking multiple vehicles.

In the footage, a man and woman said their vehicle was hit while they followed the truck. The video shows the government vehicle speeding and weaving along the road before colliding with a white Toyota Cube, damaging its front bumper and hood, and then continuing on.

The recording later shows the truck stopping, with the driver exiting and approaching the person filming. The licence plate “GV4625” is visible on the back of the vehicle.

At the time, Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming said the matter was under investigation and reminded public officers of their obligations under the government’s vehicle-use policy when assigned state vehicles.

He said government employees are financially responsible if found at fault in an accident and may also lose the privilege of being assigned a government vehicle.

He added that while government vehicles are insured, that coverage applies to damage caused to other vehicles.