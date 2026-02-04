Pineridge emerging as key election battleground

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PINERIDGE is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched battlegrounds of the coming election, with at least four candidates expected to contest a seat many voters describe as a true swing constituency.

Dr Charlene Reid is set to be ratified as the Free National Movement’s candidate tonight, Fred McAlpine is preparing to run as an independent, and Ginger Moxey was ratified Monday night as the Progressive Liberal Party’s standard bearer once again.

On the ground, several residents said party labels matter less than visibility, delivery and whether a representative serves the entire community.

Florence Deveaux said she and her husband want “a representative who does not just talk, but who delivers on the promises that they make.”

She said party affiliation is secondary to fairness and inclusion.

“We will support a candidate who is really looking out for everybody and not just for who are in their party. That’s not right,” she said.

Ms Deveaux said Pineridge needs a homeless shelter, a youth centre and a recreation centre for seniors, and that these should be priorities for the next member of parliament.

“What we would really like to see these things in Pineridge, particularly a shelter for the homeless.”

While noting that “anybody is free to run,” she said she is leaning towards Dr Reid.

“Right now I am leaning towards Dr Reid because she has been on the ground meeting constituents and she helps everyone, it does matter who they are,” she said, adding that Dr Reid has made donations to students at two schools in the area.

LaToya Lowe voiced strong support for an independent candidate, saying Rev Fred McAlpine would best represent the constituency based on past experience.

“When he was the MP for Pineridge we had a voice and he stood for the people,” she said.

“We need a voice,” Ms Lowe said. “He’s the type who actually helps and not close the door, turn off that phone, and we can’t get him.”

She acknowledged that some progress was made under the current member but argued that many initiatives were already in motion before she took office.

Agnes Taylor also praised Dr Reid’s presence in the community.

“I am excited and elated that Mrs Reid is being ratified. She has been very visible in the community.”

Ms Taylor said accessibility and transparency are key when deciding who to support.

“I am looking for basically transparent transparency and active representation, and Dr Reid has been walking the ground in Pine Ridge,” she said.

Savion Bethel said the number of candidates reflects growing public interest in leadership but said visibility alone is not enough.

“I’m more concerned about representation of your voice and that you are actually standing up for your constituents,” Mr Bethel said.

He added that Pineridge has not been “as well represented as it should have been,” saying the sitting member has “catered to a particular segment of Pineridge, and not Pineridge in its entirety.”

Mr Bethel said he supports Mr McAlpine.

“I think it is something to be said about an individual who is willing to go up against their party,” he said. “The mere fact that you are able to stand up and go against the grain, go against the party line says a lot.”

Tiara Williams accused the current PLP candidate of favouring supporters.

“I’m just hoping that Ginger doesn’t go back in the seat,” she said. “How could you speak on my behalf if you don’t even listen to my concerns and you are only helping those who support you.”

“I haven’t seen Ms Moxey at all in the four years she represented Pineridge, only on TV and on social media saying happy birthday. I haven’t gotten one happy birthday song.”

She said she will support Mr McAlpine.

“We need someone who will speak up and let their voice be heard,” Ms Williams said.