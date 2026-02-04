Rhema Collins named CUSA Player of the Week for third time this year

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

BAHAMAS forward Rhema Collins continues to excel in her transfer year as a junior with the Florida international University Panthers women’s basketball team.

Collins, who played sparingly as a member of the University of Ole Miss Lady Rebels under Bahamian coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, has flourished in her first season at FIU under coach Jesyka Burks-Wiley.

For the third time this year, Collins has been named the CUSA Player of the Week for the period ending February 1, conference officials announced Monday afternoon.

Collins had two great performances in the Panthers' 1-1 week on the road, putting up a game-high 19 points on 6-10 shooting, going 7-8 from the free-throw line in a 74-61 win over Liberty on Friday, January 30.

She added 11 rebounds to produce her CUSA leading 10th double-double of the season, while playing extremely well on the defensive end of the floor where she stole four passes as well.

Not done yet, the 6'2 guard came back on Sunday, February 1, posting a game-high 20 points with nine rebounds.

But this time they suffered a 51-48 loss to Delaware.

Collins once again had a great defensive game collecting a career-high seven steals, four more than her previous high she turned in earlier this season.

She added the CUSA Player of the Week honours to her first on December 8 when she torched the nets for 40 points against Georgia State before she got her second during the Panthers' first week road trip of conference-play.

Collins, playing alongside fellow Bahamian guard Denika Lightbounre with the Panthers, will be back in action this weekend when they host Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

The Panthers are currently sporting a 12-8 win-loss record, including an 8-4 mark at home and 4-4 on the road. They have seven more games left to close out the regular season on the road on Saturday, March 7 against Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Following the regular season, the Panthers will gear up for the Conference USA Tournament that is scheduled to run from March 10-14 in Huntsville, Alabama.

Collins, who turned 21 on January 8, is the daughter of Angela and Steve Collins.