Rick fox joins FNM as twelve ratified

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER NBA star Rick Fox threw another political curveball last night when he was ratified as the Free National Movement’s candidate for Garden Hills despite months of publicly criticising both major parties and teasing a possible run as an independent.

And despite previously rebuffing calls from PLP chairman Fred Mitchell to step aside as a diplomat, Mr Fox also revealed that his three-year contract as an ambassador-at-large was not renewed when it expired in 2024.

Mr Fox was among 12 candidates ratified at the party’s headquarters on Mackey Street, bringing the FNM’s slate to 39 as the party accelerates preparations for the next general election.

Notably, the process saw the FNM deny a nomination to Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, who is before the courts on an ongoing criminal matter, and instead chose former Fort Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins as his replacement.

Speaking after his ratification, Mr Fox said he felt overwhelmed but grateful for the trust placed in him to represent Garden Hills. He said he chose to enter politics now because of the struggles Bahamians face — struggles he claimed he has experienced firsthand.

“The urgency increased,” he said. “I don’t have time to wait until I’m 65 to maybe entertain the idea of getting into frontline and being part of the policy changes.”

The former NBA star has been openly critical of the country’s political parties, frequently using social media to call for reform, transparency and national development, while condemning what he describes as blind party loyalty.

Asked about this, he said his criticism has always been directed at the political system, not individuals.

“This is the first time I’ll be doing this job so I don’t know what that’s like to do so I have a lot of respect for the people that have put themselves forward in service,” he said. “It’s not about criticising them. It’s about looking at the results we got in the system and realizing that across the board, it’s not an easy system to operate in and to run.”

“So, why now? I met the leader and I got to know him.”

Mr Fox acknowledged that he previously declared his interest in St James given his ties to that community, but said discussions with Mr Pintard focused on broader strategy.

“It’s not about me and where I want to serve,” he added, noting that the focus was on where the team could be most effective.

Mr Fox was also pressed about his role as a government-appointed diplomat and whether he intended to resign.

“I move like an ambassador always so if he’s looking at me and he sees an ambassador representing the people of The Bahamas, I’ve been doing that for 30 years so maybe he is confused,” he said, referring to Mr Mitchell. “Maybe you should ask him why he didn’t know that I had resigned or hadn’t extended my contract because it was confusing to me as well.”

The Tribune understands the decision to ratify Mr Fox caught some FNM supporters off guard, as longtime aspirant D’Angelo Ferguson had been widely viewed as the frontrunner after months of campaigning in the constituency.

Mr Ferguson declined to comment when approached but was later seen taking photos with Mr Fox.

Several Garden Hills residents who spoke to The Tribune last night appeared supportive of the move.

“I didn’t hear it until tonight,” said longtime resident, Jeffrey Clarke. “But whoever they send there, we’ll try to help them out as best we could.”

Also ratified were FNM deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright for St James and Carlton Bowleg for Bimini and the Berry Islands, along with Jay Philippe for Bains and Grants Town, Jamal Moss for St Barnabas, Janice Oliver for North Andros, Mike Holmes for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador, Dr Charlene Reid for Pineridge, Darvin Russell for Centreville, Julian Gibson for Mangrove Cay and South Andros, and Gadville McDonald for Nassau Village.

Dr Rollins told reporters last night that he had not yet spoken with Adrian Gibson, the current MP, but hoped to do so and secure his support.

“I have no animosity toward Mr Gibson,” he said, adding that Mr Gibson was entitled to run if he so desired and crediting him for his advocacy on behalf of the island.

He described the FNM as his political home, saying there would be no other stops after this and that he never truly wanted to leave. However, he added that faith led him to take time away.

Mr Cartwright, meanwhile, defended his legacy in St Barnabas, saying he was proud of the work he’s done in the area despite criticism from some quarters.

He added that his move to St James was a party decision, noting the leadership felt he was best suited for the constituency given his local ties.