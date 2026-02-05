Around da Islands: The Tribune and GB 242 News launch media partnership

The Tribune today announces a new media partnership with Grand Bahama 242 News to bring expanded coverage of Grand Bahama and the Family Islands to readers across The Bahamas.

Starting tomorrow, our new weekly supplement, Around da Islands, comes free inside Friday’s edition of The Tribune.

The full-colour tabloid supplement will highlight Grand Bahama news stories, along with in-depth features showcasing the island’s people, progress, and potential.

We will cover Grand Bahama’s ongoing developments, including hotel projects, airport expansion, investment news and community features, alongside timely reporting.

Tribune President Robert Dupuch-Carron noted the importance of the collaboration. “This partnership marks a significant step forward in strengthening national storytelling and ensuring that the voices, progress, and stories of Grand Bahama and the Family Islands are shared with Bahamians nationwide,” he said.

"These are important days for Grand Bahama and I know from my own experience that many living in the Family Islands often feel they are overlooked and neglected.

“We have seen the steady growth of Grand Bahama 242 News, not only in the strength of its news content, but in its ability to highlight the positive direction and possibilities of the island. This partnership allows us to take that Grand Bahama focus beyond New Providence and into the Family Islands, helping us become less Nassau-centric and more inclusive.”

Grand Bahama 242 News owner Sarah Kirkby welcomed the collaboration, saying, “We are thrilled that The Tribune reached out to us to continue sharing the news of the country’s second city and all of Grand Bahama with a wider audience. With their larger distribution reach and our move to a Friday publication, we are excited about the growth of our paper and the opportunity now to help share stories from other islands as well.”

Grand Bahama 242 News stepped in to fill a vital role following the closure of the Freeport News, and has maintained a strong online presence. This new partnership allows for expanded coverage. In addition to Grand Bahama coverage, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to broader national storytelling.

Weekly editions will also include stories and features from Andros, Eleuthera, Abaco, Exuma, Cat Island, Bimini, Long Island, Harbour Island, Acklins, Crooked Island, Inagua, Mayaguana, Ragged Island, and the Berry Islands, ensuring a more inclusive platform for news from across the archipelago.

Mr Dupuch-Carron added that The Tribune’s Grand Bahama correspondent, Denise Maycock, will continue her reporting duties for the daily paper, while working alongside Grand Bahama 242 News lead writer, Barbara Walkin, ensuring continuity and depth of coverage.