Bowleg ‘unbothered’ by Rick Fox ratification for Garden Hills seat

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

GARDEN Hills MP Mario Bowleg appeared unbothered yesterday after former NBA player Rick Fox was ratified as the Free National Movement’s candidate for the constituency.

Mr Fox’s entry into the race turns Garden Hills into one of the highest-profile battles of the next general election, but Mr Bowleg did not treat it that way.

“He can come, ain’t nobody stopping him,” Mr Bowleg said. “I ain’t got nothing to say — Garden Hills will be won by myself.”

Meanwhile, Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell, chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, declined to engage Mr Fox’s claim that he has not served as a Bahamian ambassador since 2024.

“I don’t have anything to say about Rick Fox at all,” Mr Mitchell said, laughing.

Mr Mitchell said the PLP believes it has a strong case to present to voters and the party would “take nothing for granted”.

“It’s a sober case, I think it’s a sensible case, I think it’s a reasonable case, I think the Bahamian people in their considered judgment — I hope they support us,” he said.

Mr Fox’s ratification comes after months of publicly criticising both major political parties and teasing an independent political path.