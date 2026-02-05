Darville: Ministry will call up 47 retired nurses as they look to recruit 50 more from Ghana

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Michael Darville said 47 retired nurses will re-enter the public healthcare system next month and the government is in the final stages of recruiting 50 Ghanaian nurses with specialised skills.

His remarks in the House of Assembly yesterday came after pointed criticism from Consultant Physicians Staff Association president Charelle Lockhart, who recently said conditions at Princess Margaret Hospital are the worst in more than two decades she has worked there and warned that chronic staff shortages are undermining patient care.

Dr Darville said concerns raised by unions, professional councils and members of the public reflect long-standing problems that were compounded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he has become directly involved in recruitment, training, specialisation, and retention efforts following repeated complaints about understaffing, burnout, and declining standards of care.

“Let me say that throughout the world, there are shortages of healthcare professionals, and The Bahamas is no exception,” he said.

He acknowledged that frustration among healthcare workers and the public has been building over decades.

“Challenge exists in our healthcare system and hospitals, not only in the country, but regional,” he said. “But yet, our Caribbean neighbours are building new hospital while simultaneously addressing shortages of healthcare workers in their local jurisdiction.”

He told Parliament that more than 500 Bahamians have already been hired by the Ministry of Health.

“We still need more staff,” he said. “We continue to recruit, and we continue to bring staff members in from abroad, but I'm pleased to report that some 47 retired nurses will be entering the healthcare system next month, and we are in the final stages of recruiting an additional 50 Ghanaian nurses, many with specialities for the RAND Memorial Hospital and the Princess Margaret Hospital.”

Dr Darville, addressing union concerns about training and professional development, said the Public Hospitals Authority Academy, private-sector colleges, the University of The Bahamas, hospital teaching programmes, and international partners are working together to strengthen the workforce.

“Yes, like other Caribbean countries, we are losing nurses to private hospitals abroad,” Dr Darville said. “My ministry is addressing many of these issues, issues brought to my attention by our council as well as the nursing union, and we are putting steps in place to prevent and to stop the haemorrhaging.”