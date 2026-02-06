Entrepreneur on bail for $42k theft charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN entrepreneur accused of stealing more than $40,000 from clients three years ago was arraigned yesterday and granted bail.

Prosecutors allege Androetti Nixon, 37, stole $30,000 from Richard Ferguson on November 2, 2022, money he had access to by reason of service. He is also accused of stealing a further $12,500 from Ucal Deveaux on November 29, 2022, under similar circumstances.

Nixon pleaded not guilty to two counts of stealing by reason of service before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

He was granted bail of $9,000 on the first charge and $6,000 on the second. As a condition of his release, Nixon must report to the Quakoo Street Police Station every Thursday by 6pm.

The matter was adjourned to April 20 for trial. Mark Penn appeared for the defence, while Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted.