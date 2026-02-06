JBLN 16U claim title at Christie Invitational

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

Both the JBLN girls’ softball 14U and 16U teams rose to the occasion this weekend at the Greg Christie Memorial Softball Invitational in Freeport, Grand Bahama, with the 16U team claiming the championship title and the 14U squad falling just short, despite unfamiliar cold conditions. While the weather was a factor throughout the tournament, it did little to slow the programme’s momentum.

A year ago, the journey ended in frustration after an undefeated round-robin run was cut short in the playoffs. This time, the outcome was different.

The JBLN 16U girls took the next step, closing the weekend as champions after responding well in tight moments and executing late in games.

The JBLN 14U girls put together a composed run to the championship game, showing growth and consistency throughout the weekend. Though they finished as runners-up, their performance reflected a group continuing to move in the right direction.

The JBLN 16U championship team was led by manager Dachye Stubbs, head coach Winton Sears, assistant coach Sophia Cartwright, and assistant coach Solana Brown. The JBLN 14U runners-up were managed by Stubbs and coached by Shawnte’ Curtis.

JBLN 16U girls’ results Game one – JBLN 13, Girls Like Diamonds 7 Game two – JBLN 8, Rising Stars 9 Game three – JBLN 25, Pink Panthers 5 Championship game – JBLN 12, Rising Stars 9

JBLN 14U girls’ results Game one – JBLN 0, Girls Like Diamonds 7 Game two – JBLN 26, Rising Stars 5 Game three – JBLN 15, Rising Stars 5 Championship game – JBLN 15, Girls Like Diamonds 16

Caitlin McWilliam played a pivotal role across both teams. At the 16U level, she provided offensive production, while at 14U she was dominant in the circle, controlling games in difficult conditions.

“Caitlin was dominant all weekend,” head coach and BAP programme director Dachye “Coach Chye” Stubbs said. “She gave us exactly what we needed at both levels. At 16U she jump-started the offense in big moments, and at 14U she controlled games in the circle.

“What stands out most is her poise. No matter the situation, she stays calm and competes. That composure and heart set the tone for our entire programme,” Stubbs said.

McWilliam took home multiple awards, including Most Hits, Most RBIs, Most Runs Scored, and Best Average.

Madison Dillet delivered another standout performance in the circle, pitching with confidence and maturity beyond her years. Her form mirrored the level she showed this summer with the 14U National Team at the Babe Ruth International Invitational.

“Madison pitched with the confidence of a national team player,” Stubbs said. “She attacked hitters and controlled games with a level of maturity that’s well beyond her years.”

Stubbs noted that her performance reflected her summer form. “What she showed this weekend is the same level that helped the 14U National Team win the Babe Ruth International Invitational. She continues to rise to the moment, and we’re excited to see her development as she heads into another big summer.”

Dillet also took home multiple awards, including Best ERA and tournament MVP.

Eleven-under players J’Lynn Bain and D’Antia Rose received participation awards.

Stubbs emphasized that travel softball remains critical to the development of young athletes in The Bahamas.

“Travel ball plays a pivotal role in the continued growth of our sport on a national level,” Stubbs said. “It gives our players exposure to the preparation, discipline, and commitment required to compete at the next stage, while also affirming their ability to measure up against peers on the international stage.”

“Over the past five years, youth softball has experienced rapid growth, highlighted by an increasing number of athletes earning scholarships at high schools and universities abroad,” Stubbs said.

Looking ahead, the JBLN girls’ softball programme will travel to the United States over the Easter break, with 12U, 14U, and 16U teams competing in two major tournaments.



