Long Island FNM rift over candidate

A RIFT exists inside the Free National Movement on Long Island, where senior members of the party’s constituency association say they are prepared to back sitting MP Adrian Gibson as an independent after he was denied ratification by the party’s leadership.

Maurice Minnis, a council representative for the Long Island Constituency Association, said supporters are urging Mr Gibson to contest the next general election outside the party, arguing that the decision to pass him over was unfair and ignored the will of party members on the ground.

He said the message has already reached Gibson, whom he believes would win the popular vote based on his record in the constituency.

“I'm not saying that that is what he is going to do, but that is what his supporters here on Long Island are encouraging him to do, to run as an independent, and he’s already gotten the message,” Mr Minnis said.

“We are hoping he will run and beat Andre Rollins. We are FNMs, but we will teach the leader a lesson.”

Gibson could not be reached for comment up to press time.

The dispute follows the FNM’s decision on Tuesday to ratify Dr Andre Rollins as its candidate for Long Island, despite the constituency association having unanimously endorsed Mr Gibson in a formal letter to the party’s Candidates Committee and leadership months earlier.

Some association members said they felt disrespected after their recommendation was rejected. The letter, signed by senior officers and long-standing party figures, cited Gibson’s record of advocacy and representation. Signatories included Joann Knowles, Delva Cartwright, Sharon Cartwright, Patricia Major, Melissa Darville, Maurice Minnis and Joseph Edgecombe, as well as former Director of Education Iris Pinder, former MPs and MCMs Lawrence Cartwright and Sylvia Scriven, and MCMs Rudolph Pratt and Dyllis Smith.

Mr Minnis said the association’s recommendation was overridden, even though the party’s constitution allows constituency groups to submit preferred candidates.

Gibson, first elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2019, has faced criminal charges since 2022. The case remains before the courts. Many FNMs are concerned about running him in the next general election with the case not finished.

Ms Pinder, who served as Gibson’s campaign manager in two elections, said she believes he was treated unfairly and criticised the ratification process.

“I am of the view that everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” he said. “And the fact that the charges before the court is now for almost four years, and not one of those charges has met with a verdict of guilty.”

She described Gibson as a strong parliamentarian and said Long Islanders took pride in his performance.

“Secondly, he has been an excellent member of parliament, one who was always prepared, and he represented us well. We were proud as Long Islanders to sit and watch the television to see him advocating for Long Island.”

Ms Pinder said she would support Gibson if he runs independently.

“And, should Adrian run as an independent, I intend to put my full support behind him because he's delivered for Long Island,” she said. “He's not been convicted. If he been convicted now, I would not be in support of him. But he has not been.”

She added: “The facts are if they could not bring a verdict in four years, that is saying something to any person with any brain in their heads - something is wrong.”

Ms Pinder also claimed that party leaders arrived on Long Island with a predetermined outcome.

“They did not listen to us because the four prospective candidates were asked to give their ideas with respect to their fight for Long Island should they be elected. Bradley McPhee did a credible job, and so did Michael Turnquest. However, when the individual who had been nominated stood, he never mentioned Long Island - the words Long Island did not leave his mouth, and I was there.”

“They didn't see fit to come and to get the views of Long Islanders. It was a farce.”

Mr Minnis disputed claims that Dr Rollins received broad support at the public meeting.

“Everybody in the meeting except the family of Andre Rollins basically supported Mr Gibson,” he said.

Nonetheless, Long Island Chief Councillor Ian Knowles offered a different view, saying many residents support Dr Rollins.

“You'll have differences of opinion,” he said. “But the majority of the people right now will support Dr Rollins.”

He said constituency associations represent only a small segment of the electorate.

“There is only a small group of people that make up an association,” he said. “It's only a small number of people.”

While acknowledging Gibson’s past performance, Mr Knowles said the unresolved court case remains an obstacle.

“People still supported and elected him even after the case, and the allegations came up prior to the last election,” he said. “The Long Island people stood by him during the entire process for four and a half years. It is a legal battle he's having to face, and he has to sort it out and then come back into politics.”