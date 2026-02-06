PM: Cost of living ‘the elephant in the room’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Davis said the cost of living remains the “elephant” in the room facing the country, with some pressures beyond the government’s control, and that crime, though trending downward, is still higher than it should be.

Mr Davis said that since his administration was elected in 2021, there has been a strong emphasis on national security. He pointed to additional manpower added to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Defence Force, and the Department of Correctional Services, as well as the implementation of more than 1,000 CCTV cameras throughout the country.

“It’s paid off in the sense that, if you heard the Commissioner of Police, crime is trending down,” he said yesterday. “For me, it is still where it ought not to be.”

Commissioner Knowles recently said murders plummeted 31 percent in 2025 as major crimes fell by 15 percent.

Mr Davis made his comments during the The Opportunity Hub event hosted by the National Training Agency. The initiative, launched in November 2025, is designed to connect citizens with resources for career growth, entrepreneurship, and skills training.

The hub serves as a central platform combining a digital portal and community events to provide access to grants, loans, mentorship, apprenticeships, and specialised training in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.

Mr Davis addressed affordability, noting that the cost of living remains a national concern. He highlighted several measures his administration has taken to provide relief.

He said that the government reduced the value-added tax rate from 12 percent to 10 percent. In January 2025, VAT on all unprepared food sold in grocery stores was reduced from ten percent to five percent.

The most recent major relief measure, he said, is the reduction of VAT on all unprepared food sold in grocery stores to zero as of April 1. This applies to all grocery items, including fresh produce, baby food, frozen items, and packaged goods. The exemption does not apply to hot or ready-to-eat meals.

“Affordability we are working on,” he said, adding that reforms are also being carried out in healthcare, education, and finance. “In that reformation exercise, the objective too is to assist in lowering the cost of living.”