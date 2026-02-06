Ryan Forbes enters North Abaco race as independent candidate

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BUSINESSMAN Ryan Forbes has entered the North Abaco race as an independent after failing to secure the Free National Movement’s nomination, adding a new dynamic to a constituency already claimed by both major parties ahead of the next general election.

Mr Forbes confirmed his plans to The Tribune as he prepares to officially launch his campaign today, positioning himself outside the traditional party structure.

The FNM has ratified Terrece Bootle-Laing as its candidate, while Kirk Cornish is seeking a second term for the PLP. Social media personality Cay Mills is also in the race under the Coalition of Independents banner.

Political observers say Mr Forbes’ candidacy reflects dissatisfaction among some residents with the party selections, particularly within the FNM, after his bid for the nomination was unsuccessful. Following that decision, several residents publicly questioned the party’s choice, pointing to Mr Forbes’ long-standing presence in the constituency.

A former pastor and community consultant, Mr Forbes has built visibility through community involvement and by living on the island, particularly in Dundas Town and Murphy Town, where he is regarded as having grassroots support.

He said his decision to run was driven by frustration over what he described as persistent shortcomings in Abaco, including infrastructure, healthcare, access to college-level education, illegal migration and limited economic development.

“I look forward to the development of Abaco, the translating of my vision to reality in my constituency, advocating for the development needs of our people and playing a role to ensure that laws and policies are in the best interest for the development of The Bahamas, its industries and its citizens,” Mr Forbes said.

Yesterday, he urged residents to ensure they are registered to vote as his campaign gets under way.

According to the most recent Boundaries Commission report, North Abaco has 4,097 registered voters following the transfer of several polling divisions to Central and South Abaco.



