Six months jail for three-time bail breaker

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on bail for a violent 2021 airport robbery that nearly claimed the lives of a woman and a police officer was sentenced to six months in prison yesterday after breaching his bail conditions for a third time.

Marvin Tilme, 33, admitted that he failed to report to his local police station for 79 days between August 1, 2025 and January 30, pleading guilty to two counts of bail violation before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Tilme is on bail for a series of serious offences, including possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed robbery, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, attempted murder, and related abetment charges.

Prosecutors allege Tilme and his accomplices robbed Karen Bain at Lynden Pindling International Airport on October 2, 2021, while she was assisting a business with a bank deposit. During the incident, $3,354 in cash, a cellphone and a pair of Coach glasses were stolen, and a police officer was shot while attempting to intervene.

Tilme was previously fined $500 in January 2023 for breaching his curfew in December 2022, and again fined $1,000 for another curfew breach in April 2025.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused. Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted.