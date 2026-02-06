Tearful farewell for Seymour as Nicole Martin takes FNM senator’s place

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

MAXINE Seymour resigned from the senate yesterday after more than four years of service, with the vacancy to be filled by Nicole Martin, the former Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union president.

In a tearful address to the upper chamber, Mrs Seymour said her decision to step down was not a “farewell born of fatigue nor a retreat”, but a transition guided by principle.

Her resignation comes months after she announced she would not seek office under the FNM’s banner in the upcoming general election, though she pledged her continued loyalty to the party.

Appointed to the Senate in 2021, Mrs Seymour has often used her platform to speak on social issues affecting the most vulnerable, including women, children, the disabled and victims of gender-based violence, while calling for reform and stronger safety measures.

“From the very beginning, I entered public life with a simple belief that leadership is not about occupying a seat, but about holding space for others, holding space for the people whose voices are too often drowned out by urgency or overlooked by convenience,” she said.

Mrs Seymour noted that she never needed a “title to serve” or advocate for the Bahamian people, adding that service is rooted in values.

She said the Senate matters because democracy depends not only on power, but on accountability and duty to the Bahamian people.

Mrs Seymour said she was grateful for the opportunity to contribute to that work and thanked former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for appointing her, as well as Mr Pintard for allowing her to serve in the role.

In closing, she said The Bahamas is filled with people of great potential who can contribute to nation-building, which she described as not a single act, but a relay.

“There are moments when service requires us not to cling to position, but to honour the larger purpose it exists to serve, to put people first, to stand on principle, to be brave enough to know that leadership does not end when a chapter closes, it evolves. As I pass the baton, I do so with confidence and with the expectation that the next voice to occupy the seat will be a woman.”

Senate President Lashell Adderley offered farewell remarks after accepting her resignation, calling Mrs Seymour a fearless and courageous advocate and saying she would always admire her qualities. Other PLP senators expressed surprise, joking that they felt blindsided but still wished her well.

Her former colleagues, Darren Henfield and Michela Barnett-Ellis echoed words of praise, describing her as a fighter and noting her loyalty to the party.

“As the only two women in our caucus, we developed a special relationship. We became sisters and arms,” Senator Barnett-Ellis said tearfully. “To be a woman and a parent in this place requires strength and to have somebody who goes through it with you, offering advice and guidance and support every step of the way is priceless and I will be forever grateful.”

Shortly after her address in the Senate, Mr Pintard released a statement on social media thanking Mrs Seymour for her service.

He also announced that Ms Martin will replace her, describing her as a voice for the struggles and aspirations of working Bahamians.

“She understands what it means to advocate, to listen and to lead,” he added.

Mrs Martin ran as the FNM’s candidate for Nassau Village in the last election, but was defeated by Jamahl Strachan.