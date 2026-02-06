Teen admits to 67 rounds of ammo in bedroom

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 15-year-old boy admitted to possessing 67 rounds of ammunition at his Yorkshire Street home earlier this week and was remanded in custody pending a probation report.

Police said officers found one 9mm round and 66 .223 rounds in the teenager’s bedroom at about 11.30pm on February 3.

The juvenile, whose identity is being withheld, pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition and possession of ammunition with intent to supply before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

After the boy accepted sole responsibility, charges against his 41-year-old mother and 18-year-old brother were withdrawn.

The teenager was remanded to Simpson Penn and is expected to return to court on February 10. Sergeant 3004 Forbes appeared for the prosecution.