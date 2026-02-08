5.5 earthquake near Cuba felt in Inagua

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near eastern Cuba, with tremors felt in parts of The Bahamas this morning.

Residents in Inagua reported brief shaking lasting several seconds around 7am Sunday.

The earthquake was centred offshore about 34km from Imías, Cuba, and was also felt in parts of Haiti. International seismic agencies said the quake was initially measured at 5.9 before being revised to 5.5, occurring at a depth of approximately 15km.

This is a developing story.