Services restored after dialysis delays at PMH

Dialysis services at Princess Margaret Hospital were temporarily disrupted early Monday after staff call-outs caused delays for patients scheduled for morning treatment, the Public Hospitals Authority confirmed.

In a statement, PHA said the disruption at the PMH Dialysis Unit was due to “legitimate” staff absences and was not connected to any industrial action. The authority apologised for the inconvenience and distress caused to patients and their families.

PHA said dialysis services have since been fully restored and all patients scheduled for treatment today will receive the necessary care, adding that it remains committed to providing safe, timely and compassionate healthcare services.