Father killed in Wulff Road crash years after losing son

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY three years after losing his toddler son to illness, 33-year-old Jarad Miller was killed on Thursday night in a violent multi-vehicle crash on Wulff Road, cutting short a life his family said was only beginning to stabilise.

Police said the crash occurred around 7pm near Kemp Road and involved a silver Acura, a Toyota Corolla and a Yamaha XTZ motorcycle. Investigators reported that the Acura attempted to overtake the Corolla while travelling east, collided head-on with a westbound motorcycle, and then struck the Corolla while re-entering the lane.

Miller, who was riding the motorcycle, suffered severe injuries and later died in hospital.

His death came nearly three years after his young son died at about two years old following an illness. He had no children at the time of his death.

Ricardo Miller, his uncle, said the family was still grappling with the earlier loss when news of Thursday’s crash reached them in Texas through his mother.

He said the latest tragedy struck the family at the “very core”, with his sister — Jarad’s mother — particularly devastated.

Mr Miller said his nephew, known to family as JR, had been working to rebuild his life after his son’s death. He said Miller had been focused on steady work, personal responsibility and plans to start a small business, including setting up a car wash.

After spending time working in Abaco, Miller had recently returned to New Providence. His uncle described him as intelligent and industrious, saying he had faced setbacks but was beginning to regain footing and direction.

Thursday’s crash was one of two traffic fatalities reported that day.

In Abaco, police said a white Honda Pilot carrying two adult men veered off the road and struck a tree. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other sustained injuries and was taken to a local clinic.