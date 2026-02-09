Mystery over couple’s deaths

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE deaths of an elderly couple whose decomposing bodies lay in their home for four days before being discovered by horrified relatives remains a mystery, say police, although foul play is not suspected.

The discovery of the bodies of Theresa Edwards, 68, and her husband William Pearce, 78, triggered screams and tears from relatives who had gone to their house on Carmichael Road because they had not heard from them in four days. Granddaughter Yasmen Darling said she briefly fainted after she and two other relatives she had called to help made the grim discoveries.

“It was like a movie scene – but this was real life,” said Ms Darling.

Officers from the Southwestern Division, along with Emergency Medical Services, responded to the home. Fire Services conducted preliminary checks and found no evidence of a gas or air-conditioning leak. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department said no foul play is suspected at this time. Autopsies are expected to determine the exact causes of death.

Ms Darling said the family’s concern began earlier in the week after repeated attempts to contact the couple went unanswered. The last confirmed contact was Monday. By Tuesday, calls to both the house phone and cellular phones were not returned — something she initially did not find alarming.

The couple did not use Wi-Fi and relied entirely on telephone communication. When relatives called the house phone, Pearce would often answer and explain that his wife was outside, in the yard or asleep.

“For her not to answer from Tuesday, we didn’t really think anything of it at first,” Ms Darling said. “Sometimes she would be out driving, or she would stop by somewhere, or she might just be sleeping. If we missed each other, she would usually call back.”

As the days passed with no response, concern deepened.

“I kept calling from Tuesday and wasn’t getting any answer,” she said. “At first, it might slip your mind because everybody busy, but it started to feel unusual.”

When Ms Darling arrived at the residence on Saturday morning, she found the gates locked, the side entrance secured, windows tightly shut, blinds drawn, and the house unnervingly still.

“I stepped on a stool and jumped the gate,” she said. “As soon as I put my nose to the screen, I smelled a scent like a dead rat or something rotten. Then I saw flies near the window.”

Alarmed, she contacted her aunt, Ms Edwards’ daughter, and her cousin, Brenville Stubbs. Together, they broke a front window to gain entry.

“We peep inside, and in there was dark, like no light on, not even the TV on to say someone was at least in there watching TV, so I figured whatever happened happened in the nighttime when they probably went to bed and lock up the gate and do everything,” she said.

After entering the house and finding no one in the front room, Ms Darling said her cousin went further inside while she reopened the front and kitchen doors.

When they reached the bedroom, the room was dark. After switching on the light, they saw a large blanket covering someone on the bed and could not immediately tell whether it was Edwards or Pearce.

When the blanket was pulled back, they discovered Edwards lying on the bed, severely swollen and discoloured to the point of being unrecognisable.

The sight triggered screams and tears. Ms Darling said she briefly lost consciousness before regaining awareness.

Her grandfather was later discovered slouched over a toilet in the bathroom. She believes the couple had been dead for several days before being found.

“It was like a movie, traumatised because ain’t no way y’all in here like this and like I say this something had to happen overnight or in the nighttime when they already home in the house for the night.”

The couple, who married in 2018, had lived alone at the residence for about a decade. Both had known medical conditions. Pearce had stage four cancer and diabetes. Edwards had type two diabetes and suffered a stroke one to two years ago.

Despite this, relatives said she remained active and showed no signs of immediate decline.

“At the moment, we are still in disbelief, because it’s like, it wasn’t no sign or nothing that she was going through anything,” Ms Darling said.

“She was up at 5am taking him to the doctor and helping others in the community,” she added. “She never showed that anything was wrong. This is completely unexpected.”

Ms Darling described her grandmother as energetic, disciplined and deeply committed to helping others. She regularly transported her husband to medical appointments, assisted friends with hospital visits and helped distribute groceries through her church to families in need.

“She used to deal with the groceries the church give out and help feed people,” Ms Darling said.

“She was always doing something for somebody.”

Edwards was the mother of four children, two of whom are deceased, and is survived by two. Pearce also had children from previous relationships.

“She never used to take foolishness. She always make sure you on the right track — do your chores, do your homework,” Ms Darling said. “If you needed something and she had it, she would give it.”

She said her grandmother taught her strength, honesty and self-control.

“She teach me never let nobody run over me. Even if somebody disrespect you, stay calm. Wait your turn to speak. Don’t lose yourself,” she said.

Ms Darling described her grandmother’s husband as quiet and reserved.

“He keep to himself. He didn’t really talk much, but he wasn’t stuck up,” she said.

The couple were rarely apart. Edwards handled most errands and drove her husband to appointments after he stopped driving regularly due to illness, while he largely remained at home.

“They help each other around the house and they always together,” Ms Darling said.

Though the loss has been devastating, Ms Darling said the family has found some comfort in believing they passed together.

“In a way, I see like they went together,” she said.

“They probably at peace now, no more worrying.”