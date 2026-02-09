Residents, developers clash over proposed $200m Samson Cay resort

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribubemedia.net

TENSIONS flared in Black Point, Exuma, last week as residents, developers and stakeholders clashed over a proposed $200m resort, with the Town Planning Committee signalling that a decision will be taken only after a second meeting later this month.

The public meeting, held on Thursday afternoon, saw Miami-based investment firm Yntegra return to the community to present a revised site plan for its Sampson Cay development, following sustained criticism over the scale of the project and the impact of its proposed service dock.

Opening the presentation, Yntegra Group chief executive officer Felipe MacLean told residents the company had revised its plans after extensive feedback from the community and neighbouring developments, and was seeking to “peacefully coexist” with Black Point and nearby resorts.

“This project was born in Black Point, shaped with Black Point,” Mr MacLean said. “Based on the feedback and recommendations we received from members of the community and our neighbours, we felt it was important to revise our site plan to better address those concerns.”

He said Yntegra had held multiple formal and informal meetings in Exuma over the past two years, listening to concerns about employment, partnerships and the size of the proposed resort. He described the revised application as an attempt to reflect transparency and long-term benefits for Exuma and The Bahamas, before handing over to chief development and investment officer Javier Guerra.

Mr Guerra outlined plans for a resort comprising 33 hotel bungalows, 40 private residences, two marinas, employee housing, and associated service and utility infrastructure, again stressing that the project was designed to “peacefully co-exist” with neighbours.

Despite those assurances, several residents warned that the scale of the development — particularly its marine infrastructure — risked permanently altering the Exuma Cays’ environment, navigation safety and character.

Residents repeatedly said they were not opposed to development or job creation, but argued the project was too large for Sampson Cay. Concerns centred on dredging, barge traffic, currents, seagrass beds and a bay residents described as central to daily life, recreation and tourism.

The proposed service dock again emerged as the most contentious issue. Mr Guerra said the revised site plan reduced its footprint, with the service dock shortened from 183 feet to 130 feet, the floating dock from 110 feet to 60 feet, the breakwater from 390 feet to 206 feet, and the dredge footprint from 1.4 acres to 1.2 acres.

He also said several resort amenities would be open to the wider public, rather than restricted to hotel guests, and that the development was intended to integrate with the Exuma community rather than operate as a closed enclave.

After the presentation, tensions rose during public comments. At one point, Mr MacLean questioned the impartiality of at least one resident opposing the project, suggesting their views were influenced by their association with Turtlegrass Resort owner Bob Coughlin. His remarks drew audible reactions from the audience and prompted intervention by the Town Planning Committee chair.

Longtime Exuma resident Cecil Smith said the dispute was not about rejecting development, but about whether it was being pursued at a sustainable scale.

“Most of us here are not saying we don’t want development. We want jobs. We want opportunity,” Mr Smith said. “But we believe it’s too big, and it’s going to leave too big a scar on the environment, and it’s going to change the ethos of the Exuma Cays.”

He urged the developer to reduce the project’s footprint.

“If you scaled this project down to about 50 or 60 percent, most people would hold on to you and say, ‘Let’s go. Let’s get it done,’” he said.

Others warned that the dispute itself was fracturing the community.

“You guys are professional businessmen. You can come together and come up with a solution that wouldn’t have this community the way it is right now — families going against families,” one resident said.

Attorney Fred Smith, representing Mr Coughlin, said he and his client were participating in the meeting without prejudice and criticised the availability of Yntegra’s revised site plan, describing it as “extremely difficult, if not completely impractical” for residents to review because the documents were only accessible in person in New Providence or Georgetown.

He described the materials as “voluminous” and questioned why they were not available online, saying Turtlegrass had not been able to submit the plans to independent experts.

Town Planning Committee chairman Keenan Johnson responded that environmental concerns were outside the committee’s remit, explaining that its role was limited to land-use and technical planning considerations.

Mr Coughlin then reiterated long-standing objections to the project, particularly the location of the service dock and marine access in North Bay, warning that dredging and barge traffic could alter currents, damage seagrass beds and disrupt a sensitive bay.

“So if you stretch that out, it would be about we’ve marked about six to 700 feet of dredging that would come through a high current area and then bring barges in within 150 feet of our beach,” he said.

He also argued that the revised site plan lacked sufficient technical and environmental detail.

“There’s no map of where they plan to dredge. So, you know, the turn radius of the barges — there’s no way to validate their assumptions,” he said. “You’ve got sea grass. That’s where we snorkel. It’s the most pristine beach in the Exumas that they want to destroy. There’s rays, turtles, you know, you name it — thousands of fish, the reef in the middle.”

Mr Guerra rejected claims that the revised plan misrepresented changes and said Yntegra had resubmitted plans precisely because of objections raised during earlier consultations. Addressing criticism over document access, he said the company had complied with statutory requirements.

“You were clear that you don’t like the process, but that’s the process established by law,” he said. “I’m not part of it. I am simply as Yntegra complying with the law and this process that we are following is what the law states. If you are not happy with it Mr Smith, I am sorry, but there’s nothing I can do about it. I suggest you call your MP for that.”

His remarks were met with audible gasps from some residents.

A local boat captain later warned the Town Planning Committee that the proposed service dock was impractical from a marine navigation standpoint, citing shallow waters, strong currents and tight turning points.

“I get that you guys are doing your job, but you have 365 islands of the Caribbeans jewels, West Indies jewels,” he said. “Little Sampsons Cay, Over Yonder Cay and everybody’s affected by 3, 4, 5 barges a week? I would hope town planning take in consideration that there is nothing that you’re going to be able to do to reverse the damage of accommodating three barges that over 100 and some feet coming into an area that is so restricted in its ability.”

The Town Planning Committee said it will consider submissions before making a determination after a second meeting later this month.















