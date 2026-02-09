Skyline Drive resident granted bail on loaded firearm charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of having a loaded firearm in his home on Skyline Drive last week was granted bail on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Scotty Ward, 35, was found in possession of a black 9mm Austria Glock pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition at about 1.30am on February 5.

Ward pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

His bail was set at $7,500 with one or two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, Ward must report to the Cable Beach Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 7pm and will be fitted with a monitoring device.

He is scheduled to return to court on March 24.

Levan Johnson represented the accused. Inspector Deon Barr appeared for the prosecution.