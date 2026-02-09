Teenagers accused of gunpoint carjacking in Sea Breeze remanded

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO teenage males accused of robbing a woman of her car at gunpoint last month were remanded in custody.

Prosecutors allege that Dinari “Nari” Coleby, 19, and a 17-year-old male, whose identity is being withheld because he is a minor, were armed with a handgun when they robbed Sandy Knowles of her silver 2012 Nissan Note after she experienced mechanical problems at Bay Lily Drive and Sea Breeze Grove around 5.30pm on January 27.

The suspects fled south along Joe Farrington Road, but the vehicle was later recovered after being abandoned on Sea Breeze Lane. One of the suspects was reportedly wearing a mask during the robbery.

Coleby was also accused of being in possession of 79 rounds of ammunition last November.

The defendants were not required to enter pleas to armed robbery before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr. The court was informed that the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by voluntary bill of indictment.

Both accused were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their VBIs are served on May 5. The juvenile was remanded to the adolescent unit.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes appeared for the prosecution, while Bjorn Ferguson represented the accused.