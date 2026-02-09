Woman charged in fatal Carmichael Road crash

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN accused of causing the death of a 28-year-old man who was fatally injured in a car crash on Carmichael Road last May was granted bail on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Djoreka Marcellus, 26, was attempting to overtake while driving west along Carmichael Road in a silver 2009 Toyota Mitz when she collided with Domonic Thompson’s grey 2013 Mitsubishi Minicab on May 4, 2025.

Thompson was ejected from his vehicle in the crash and later died of his injuries at Kendall Regional Hospital in Florida on May 17. He left behind a widow.

Marcellus was not required to enter a plea to vehicular manslaughter before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville, who granted her bail in the amount of $8,000 with one or two sureties.

The court was informed that the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment. Marcellus is scheduled to return to court on June 18 for service of the VBI.

Alex Maillis represented the accused, while Inspector Cordero Farrington appeared for the prosecution.







