Woman granted bail in year’s first traffic fatality

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN accused of causing the death of a 64-year-old father who was struck while attempting to cross Bahamas Games Boulevard last month was granted bail on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Aleaha Burrows, 31, was driving north dangerously in a black Nissan Juke when she struck Vincent Levi Hepburn as he attempted to cross the road to Dennis Court at about 3.50pm on January 3.

Hepburn, a father of five, was on his way home at the time of the collision. He later died of his injuries at Princess Margaret Hospital. His death was the country’s first traffic fatality of the year.

His daughter, Bianca Hepburn, told The Tribune last month that the family believes negligent driving caused her father’s death.

Burrows was not required to enter a plea to vehicular manslaughter before Deputy Chief Magistrate Serville. Inspector Farrington objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the offence.

Despite the objection, Magistrate Serville granted Burrows bail of $8,000 with one or two sureties.

The matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by voluntary bill of indictment. Burrows is expected to return to court on June 8 for service of the VBI.

Bryan Bastian represented the accused.