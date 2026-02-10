Bail denied for man accused of car theft and station escape attempt

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of stealing a car from Bahamas Games Boulevard and trying to escape from the Cable Beach Police Station was denied bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Javonne Fernander, 20, stole a silver 2012 Nissan Juke belonging to Lacarita Newton from Thomas A Robinson Stadium on January 10.

The vehicle was recovered on Dolphin Drive on February 5, when Fernander and fellow suspects Anthon Johnson, 29 were arrested.

Fernander is further accused of acting disorderly at the Cable Beach Police Station on February 6, where he allegedly assaulted Police Constable 694 Etienne and threatened to kill him.

He is also alleged to have attempted to escape from lawful custody on the same day.

Both defendants were charged with stealing and receiving, while Fernander faced additional charges of assaulting a police officer, threats of death, disorderly behaviour in a police station and attempted escape.

The men pleaded not guilty to their respective charges before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

Inspector K Bould objected to Fernander’s bail, citing previous convictions of a similar nature.

In December 2024, Fernander was fined $8,000 after being convicted of stealing another vehicle on Poinciana Avenue earlier that year.

Fernander was denied bail but informed of his right to apply to the Supreme Court. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Johnson was granted bail in the amount of $6,000 with one or two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, he must sign in at the Nassau Street Police Station every Friday by 7pm.

The accused return for trial on March 2.






