House blaze reignites concerns over Grand Bahama fire equipment crisis

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A PRE-dawn house fire left a Grand Bahama family homeless on Sunday and renewed questions about emergency response after residents and a local government official complained that a single fire truck ran out of water before the blaze was fully extinguished.

The fire broke out around 2am while two men were asleep inside the home. Both escaped without injury, but the family dog suffered smoke inhalation and was later treated by a veterinarian.

Homeowner Sharon Cooper said she was not at the residence when the fire started and rushed there after receiving a phone call shortly after 2.30am.

“The only thing I was thinking about was my son and close family friend, and the dog,” she said.

When she arrived, she said the men were shaken but safe. The dog, however, could not immediately be found.

“When the fireman turned on a flashlight, she came running out,” she said. “I just got her from the vet and they say her lungs are damaged.”

Ms Cooper said she believes the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue at the rear of the house, though the cause has not yet been confirmed.

While grateful that no one was seriously injured, she expressed frustration with the emergency response, claiming the fire truck ran out of water and left the scene while the house was still burning.

“If they were here and equipped with what they needed, I don’t think my house would have been destroyed as completely as it is,” she said, adding that no police officers or emergency medical personnel arrived to assess the occupants for smoke inhalation.

“The first thing I asked was, ‘Where’s the police? Where’s the paramedics?’ These boys were sleeping. What if they needed medical assistance? Nobody came to me to explain anything,” she said.

Local Government representative for Marco City Ron Darville Jr, who visited the scene, echoed those concerns and questioned whether current protocols are adequate.

“First and foremost, we always thank the Fire Department for the work they do,” Mr Darville said. “However, there are some things that beg the question about how well prepared we are for these types of situations.”

He noted that only one fire truck responded and that it had to leave shortly after arriving to refill its water supply.

“There also has to be better protocol for checking residents,” he said. “Suppose you save the home but not the residents? There were no paramedics or first responders evaluating them. The pet has lung damage and the residents may be experiencing similar effects and not know.”

Assistant Superintendent Javone Richards, officer in charge of the Fire Branch, said firefighters received the call around 2.10am and arrived to find the building already engulfed in flames.

He said the fire was brought under control quickly, though the structure sustained extensive damage.

Addressing claims that the fire truck left the scene after running out of water, ASP Richards said: “The fire truck actually carries 1,000 gallons of water and it’s not unlimited.”

He said once a fire is under control — meaning it is no longer spreading — crews may still need to leave temporarily to replenish water before returning.

“If we had to go to water resources it should take them up about ten minutes,” he said.

ASP Richards confirmed that Emergency Medical Services was not called to the scene.

“There wasn’t a need of the EMS because no one recorded any injuries that required any need of EMS at the scene,” he said.

Responding to concerns about police presence, he said: “All firemen are police officers.”

ASP Richards said investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Ms Cooper confirmed that the home was uninsured. Recently retired and preparing to relocate permanently to Grand Bahama, she said the loss has been devastating.

“I was so hurt because I want to come home, and here it is I lost my home. I have to start all over again,” she said.

The family is currently staying with relatives.